Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To provide current estimates of alcohol and drug use among pregnant women attending antenatal care lectures in preparation for childbirth in Stockholm, Sweden. STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional study. Data was collected anonymously among women attending lectures in preparation for childbirth. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The prevalence of alcohol and illicit and non-medical prescription drug use among pregnant women attending antenatal care lectures in preparation for childbirth.



RESULTS: Nine hundred and thirty-six pregnant women attending lectures in preparation for childbirth participated. Among those answering all questions about alcohol use during pregnancy, 4.2 percent reported use (95% confidence interval (CI), 3.0-5.7%) and among those answering all questions about illicit or non-medical prescription drug use during pregnancy, 0.5 percent reported such use (95% CI, 0.1-1.3%). The prevalences of binge drinking during pregnancy and alcohol and drug use before pregnancy are presented. Comparisons of anonymously and non-anonymously collected data are included.



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately one in 25 women reported using alcohol and approximately one in 200 reported using illicit or non-medical prescription drugs while pregnant. Alcohol use during pregnancy may have decreased in Stockholm, Sweden.

