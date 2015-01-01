Abstract

BACKGROUND: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected the utilisation of emergency department (ED) services worldwide. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of COVID-19-related public health measures on orthopaedic presentations to a regional Australian hospital.



METHODS: A case-control study was performed at a regional trauma hospital in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. Data was collected prospectively from patients that required orthopaedic review in the period corresponding to a declaration of a global pandemic to the end of the NSW lockdown, and compared with retrospective data from the corresponding period in 2019. The five-year average of orthopaedic presentations to ED during the study period were obtained for comparison. The primary outcomes were overall number of presentations, mechanism and anatomical location of injuries, operative versus non-operative management and disposition.



RESULTS: During the study period in 2020, presentations requiring orthopaedic review were significantly more frequent than 2019 (496 vs. 280, p < 0.0001), with more requiring admission in 2020 (p < 0.0001). The absolute number of patients managed operatively was higher (p = 0.0002) and significantly more patients were referred for community follow-up (p < 0.0001). There was a 20% increase of consults in 2020 compared to the average number of referrals during the same period in the previous five years.



CONCLUSIONS: Contrary to other published literature, lockdown conditions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surprising 77% increase in orthopaedic presentations to this regional Australian hospital. These findings can be used to better direct resources, preparation and staff education in the current and for future pandemics.

