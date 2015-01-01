Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyze the differences in work-related eye injury trends among the different Autonomous Communities in Spain.



METHODS: This was a descriptive, retrospective and longitudinal study based on a Social Security-affiliated mutual insurance company work injury and illness database for the period 2008-2018 that included all Spanish Autonomous Communities. Accidents that caused an injury to any ocular structure were analysed, and both the incidence of work-related eye-injuries per 100 000 insured workers and the relative risk of suffering an eye injury were compared.



RESULTS: We observed a general decrease in work-related eye injuries in all of the communities, although with two distinct time periods. The annual percentage change decrease occurred in all communities until 2013. From 2013 to 2018, however, this decreasing trend was only observed in Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Canary Islands, Madrid, Murcia and Navarra. Castilla-La Mancha was the Autonomous Community with the highest incidence (886.56/100.000), as well as the highest relative risk of suffering an eye injury (RR 2.66; IC 95% 2.58 - 2.75). At the other end, the lowest incidence (82.25/100.000) and RR (RR 0.247; IC 95 % 0.22 - 0.28) were observed in Catalonia.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed a statistically significance decrease in the incidence and relative risk of work-related eye injuries in all Autonomous Communities over the study period, although this trend changed from 2013 onward.

