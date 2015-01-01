|
Armstrong G, Vijayakumar L, Cherian A, Krishnaswamy K, Pathare S. BMJ Open 2021; 11(5): e047166.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVES: Crime reports of suicide incidents routinely feature in the Indian mass media, with minimal coverage of suicide as a broader public health issue. To supplement our recently published content analysis study, we undertook qualitative interviews to examine media professionals' perspectives and experiences in relation to media reporting of suicide-related news in India. DESIGN AND SETTING: In 2017-2018, we undertook semistructured qualitative interviews with media professionals with experience reporting on suicide-related news. A semistructured interview guide was designed to initiate discussions around their perspectives and experiences in relation to reporting on suicide. Interviews were digitally audio-recorded and transcribed, and a deductive and inductive approach to thematic analysis was used. PARTICIPANTS: Twenty-eight interviews were undertaken with media professionals in Delhi, Chandigarh and Chennai.
mental health; qualitative research; public health; suicide & self-harm