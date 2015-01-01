|
Citation
|
Ferris J, Puljević C, Taylor N, de Andrade D, Carah N, Coomber K, Mayshak R, Grant K, Miller PG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Key elements of the Queensland Government's Tackling Alcohol Fuelled Violence (TAFV) policy included the introduction of mandatory identification (ID) scanners and reduced trading hours for licensed venues located within Safe Night Precincts (SNP). These measures raised concerns among licensed venue owners and other key stakeholders regarding the potential negative impact of the policy on business trade and nightlife. Using multiple data sources, this paper examines the impact of the TAFV policy on nightlife and trade in three Queensland SNPs: Fortitude Valley, Surfers Paradise and Cairns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trading hour; entertainment precinct; foot traffic; identification scanner; licenced venue