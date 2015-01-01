Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has emerged as a new threat, not only to Health Care systems but also to citizen's freedom of movement in many developed countries. CASE SUMMARY: We report a suicidal attempt in a destination therapy left ventricular assist device patient, potentially triggered by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown, highlighting the importance of regular and long-term psychological support for this vulnerable population.



DISCUSSION: The psychological consequences of this pandemic, particularly in chronically ill patients, are yet to be defined.

