|
Citation
|
Jiménez-Blanco Bravo M, Zamorano Gómez JL, Del Prado Díaz S, Alonso Salinas GL. Eur. Heart J. Case Rep. 2021; 5(5): ytab144.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has emerged as a new threat, not only to Health Care systems but also to citizen's freedom of movement in many developed countries. CASE SUMMARY: We report a suicidal attempt in a destination therapy left ventricular assist device patient, potentially triggered by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown, highlighting the importance of regular and long-term psychological support for this vulnerable population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Suicide attempt; SARS-CoV-2; Case report; Left ventricular assist device