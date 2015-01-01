Abstract

Australia does not have a formal drug early warning system. A coordinated program of fixed or event-based drug-checking is expensive and provides harm reduction information to atargeted user group. The South Australian Drug Early Warning System (SADEWS) is an informal inter-agency collaboration which rapidly and confidentially exchanges contemporary,evidence-based information about drug seizures, usage trends and clinical outcomes associated with drug use in South Australia. Information is sourced from policing, forensic analysis,waste-water analysis, medical research, clinical data and directly from people using drugs. SADEWS exchanges information relating to new drug emergences and clusters of adverseoutcomes following drug use, amongst members via secure digital platforms. The diverse but complimentary expertise of members allows a comprehensive assessment of changes tothe baseline risk associated with drug use and, where a potential community harm is identified, enables the timely delivery of warnings through formal mechanisms existing withinmember agencies. It is expected that these warnings contribute to significantly reduced medical consequences associated with community drug use through decreased drug overdosefatalities and hospital presentations rates, contributing to reduced healthcare costs. Importantly, this drug early warning system is politically risk-free, is achieved simply and without external funding or significant administrative overheads.

