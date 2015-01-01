|
Citation
|
Hillman J. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been linked with poor health among young transgender, and age 50+ cisgender LGB and heterosexual, adults. The objective was to examine lifetime prevalence of IPV, and its association with health, among age 50+ transgender adults. Consistent with the Gender Minority Stress Framework, any IPV was hypothesized to be associated with worse health. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Responses from 3,462, age 50+ transgender adults from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey (James et al., 2016) were assessed for lifetime IPV and type. Logistic regression analyses, adjusted for demographic characteristics, examined the association between any IPV and substance use, and mental and general health measures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate Partner Violence; Transgender; Health-Related Outcomes