Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been linked with poor health among young transgender, and age 50+ cisgender LGB and heterosexual, adults. The objective was to examine lifetime prevalence of IPV, and its association with health, among age 50+ transgender adults. Consistent with the Gender Minority Stress Framework, any IPV was hypothesized to be associated with worse health. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Responses from 3,462, age 50+ transgender adults from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey (James et al., 2016) were assessed for lifetime IPV and type. Logistic regression analyses, adjusted for demographic characteristics, examined the association between any IPV and substance use, and mental and general health measures.



RESULTS: Fifty-seven percent of respondents reported any lifetime IPV, including transgender-specific (41%), physical (36%), psychological (29%), severe physical violence (24%), stalking (12%), and sexual (10%), abuse. Given any, compared to no, experience of IPV, the odds of having a disability (AOR=1.21, CI=1.00-1.46) and rating current health more negatively (AOR=1.17, CI=1.08-1.26); smoking (AOR=1.31, CI=1.08-1.58) and qualifying for screening for serious mental illness (AOR=1.32, CI=1.04-1.66) within the last month; and ever using drugs (AOR=1.42, CI=1.22-1.65) and attempting suicide (AOR=1.98, CI=1.66-2.46) were significantly higher; only binge drinking was unrelated to IPV.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: More than half of respondents experienced IPV, with trans-specific IPV reported most commonly. Lifetime prevalence of any IPV was significantly associated with worse health. Recommendations include health surveillance that recognizes gender identity, and longitudinal study and routine screening of IPV, including trans-specific abuse, among transgender adults age 50+.

