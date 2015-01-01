Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite widespread use of scaffolds in construction sites, they are the most common causes of accidents, injuries, and fatalities in this sector. About 80-90 percent of all occupational accidents occur as a result of human factors. In construction sites, proper mantling/dismantling of scaffold is possibly one the most essential factor in preventing accidents as it is one of the factors reported to be highly statistically significant in correlation to a high overall scaffold safety rating. Therefore analysis of human errors caused by scaffolders is important to be implemented. The main objective of this study was to evaluate possible human errors during Scaffold Erection and Dismantling (SE&D).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Stages involved were identified using Hierarchical Task Analysis (HTA). Then risk values of human errors were evaluated using the Fuzzy Analytical Hierarchy Process (FAHP).



RESULTS: Our findings indicate that the highest and lowest risk values were related to the errors of "failure to reattach braces and connections before dismantling process begins", and "insufficient preparation of the firm foundation", respectively.



CONCLUSION: this study formulates a method to estimate the risk of potential human errors in SE&D.

