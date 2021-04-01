Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation (SI) has a high risk in adolescents and is now a significant concern due to its problematic outcome. However, few systemic studies of suicidal ideation have been conducted in adolescent patients. Therefore, the current study was aimed to assess the prevalence and its clinical correlate of suicidal ideation among adolescent patients with depression.



METHODS: A total of 1635 adolescent patients (748 males/ 887 females) with depression were recruited in this study. The clinical and demographic data were collected by a self-administered questionnaire. Suicidal ideation was assessed by interview. Children's Depression Inventory (CDI) was used to evaluate depressive symptoms, Adolescent Self-Rating Life Events Check List (ASLEC) was used to assess the stressful life events.



RESULTS: The study showed that the prevalence of suicidal ideation in adolescent depression patients was 38.2% (625/1635). Compared to the non-SI patients, SI patients had greater scores on CDI and ASLEC, had inadequate sleeping time, and were more likely to be females. Further logistic regression analysis indicated that suicidal ideation in adolescent patients with depression was significantly associated with females, inadequate sleeping time, the severity of depression, and higher learning pressure. LIMITATIONS: No causal relationship could be drawn due to the cross-sectional design.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest a high prevalence of suicidal ideation in adolescents with depression. Moreover, the severity of depression, sex, sleep time, and learning pressure are all related to suicidal ideation. Early recognition and treatment of suicidal ideation can effectively prevent the occurrence of suicide among adolescent patients.

Language: en