|
Citation
|
Bastos JL, Reichenheim ME, Paradies YC. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using data from two studies conducted among diverse undergraduate students, we assessed the scalar structure of the Explicit Discrimination Scale (EDS), and developed an abridged version of the instrument. Our findings suggest that the EDS has acceptable scalability properties, including an adequate dispersion of items along the latent trait continuum.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brazil; mental health; psychometrics; psychological factors; social discrimination