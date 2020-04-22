SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Manoj MA, Padubidri JR, Saran J, Rao SJ, Shetty BSK, D'Souza H. Med. Leg. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

10.1177/00258172211006276

During the past 10 years, the "Prevention of Violence Against Medicare Persons and Institutions Act" has failed to achieve its object. With the advent of the pandemic, stricter measures were taken and on 22 April 2020, all acts of violence against healthcare personnel confronting the Covid-19 pandemic became "cognizable and non-bailable offences" by means of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, a direct statement from the Government of India that there would be zero tolerance for violence against its health care workers. The Amendment aims to fill gaps in the previous law which did not protect healthcare workers against occupational violence at the workplace and at home. The amendment of the Ordinance will have a positive impact on the medical community which is much needed, particularly during the pandemic.


prevention; Violence; Covid-19 pandemic; epidemic disease; health care personnel

