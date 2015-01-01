Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multiple psychological factors of suicidal behaviour have been identified so far; however, little is known about state-dependent alterations and the interplay of the most prominent components in a suicidal crisis. Thus, the combined effect of particular personality characteristics and decision-making performance was observed within individuals who recently attempted suicide during a major depressive episode.



METHODS: Fifty-nine medication-free major depressed patients with a recent suicide attempt (within 72 h) and forty-five healthy control individuals were enrolled in this cross-sectional study. Temperament and character factors, impulsivity and decision-making performance were assessed. Statistical analyses aimed to explore between-group differences and the most powerful contributors to suicidal behaviour during a depressive episode.



RESULTS: Decision-making and personality differences (i.e. impulsivity, harm avoidance, self-directedness, cooperativeness and transcendence) were observed between the patient and the control group. Among these variables, decision-making, harm avoidance and self-directedness were shown to have the strongest impact on a recent suicide attempt of individuals with a diagnosis of major depressive disorder according to the results of the binary logistic regression analysis. The model was significant, adequately fitted the data and correctly classified 79.8% of the cases.



CONCLUSIONS: The relevance of deficient decision-making, high harm avoidance and low self-directedness was modelled in the case of major depressed participants with a recent suicide attempt; meaning that these individuals can be described with the myopia for future consequences, a pessimistic, anxious temperament; and a character component resulting in the experience of aimlessness and helplessness. Further studies that use a within-subject design should identify and confirm additional characteristics specific to the suicidal mind.

