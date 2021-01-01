Abstract

In response to the USS Fitzgerald (FTZ) and USS John S. McCain (JSM) collisions in 2017, Navy Medicine developed the Organizational Incident Operational Nexus (ORION) to track Service members and conduct targeted outreach (Caring Contacts) to those at elevated risk for psychological injury after unit-level, non-combat trauma exposure. A 1-year pilot was conducted to test the feasibility of implementing ORION. During the pilot, crews from the FTZ and JSM received Caring Contacts twice, once in winter/spring of 2018 and once in the summer/fall of 2018. Caring Contacts included reaching out to Service members over email, checking in with Service members over the phone, and connecting them to mental health resources, if desired. Sixty-two percent of the crews of the FTZ and JSM completed Caring Contacts. The Caring Contacts were well received and one in five Service members requested assistance connecting to mental healthcare through ORION. Additionally, all paygrades from enlisted to officers and 66% of Service members who separated from Service requested assistance connecting to mental healthcare through ORION.



FINDINGS from the Caring Contacts also demonstrated that 50% of the crews needed mental health support after the collision, with 30% of Sailors reporting accessing care since the collision and an additional 20% requesting care during the Caring Contacts. Overall, results suggest Service members greatly benefited from ORION's proactive approach to confidential outreach. Navy Medicine is now working toward implementing ORION throughout the enterprise and collecting more data to refine the program. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

