Lau WKW, Tai APL, Chan JNM, Lau BWM, Geng X. Psychoneuroendocrinology 2021; 129: 105267.
The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) and parasympathetic nervous systems have been reported to play important roles in emotion regulation and stress coping. Yet, their direct relationship with psychological resilience remains unclear. These biophysiological features should be considered together with the traditional psychometric properties in studying resilience more comprehensively. The current study aimed to examine the role of these systems during a laboratory stress task and to determine the prediction power of resilience by combining psychological and biophysiological features. One hundred and seven (52 females) university students without psychiatric disorders underwent the Trier Social Stress Task (TSST). Psychometric properties of resilience were measured at rest; vagal heart rate variability (HRV), salivary cortisol, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) levels were captured at baseline, during, and after TSST. Multivariate linear regression as well as support vector regression machine-learning analyses were performed to investigate significant predictors and the prediction power of resilience.
Language: en
Machine learning; Resilience; Affective styles; Cortisol; Dehydroepiandrosterone; Heart rate variability