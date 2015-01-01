|
Sousa CA, Siddiqi M, Bogue B. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
This systematic scoping literature review synthesizes scholarship about intimate partner violence (IPV) and parenting into a conceptual model. We integrate findings from across 136 studies. To be included, studies had to consider how IPV influenced one's parenting and/or how parents responded to the violence they encountered in terms of their practices related to their children. Studies had to be peer-reviewed, empirical articles, done using quantitative, qualitative, or mixed methods, and published in English. There were no limits on the dates or locations of studies. Using these predetermined criteria, authors screened over 6,000 articles, finally selecting 136 studies to be coded and analyzed.
resilience; parenting; child well-being; domestic violence (DV); intimate partner violence (IPV)