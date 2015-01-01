Abstract

This systematic scoping literature review synthesizes scholarship about intimate partner violence (IPV) and parenting into a conceptual model. We integrate findings from across 136 studies. To be included, studies had to consider how IPV influenced one's parenting and/or how parents responded to the violence they encountered in terms of their practices related to their children. Studies had to be peer-reviewed, empirical articles, done using quantitative, qualitative, or mixed methods, and published in English. There were no limits on the dates or locations of studies. Using these predetermined criteria, authors screened over 6,000 articles, finally selecting 136 studies to be coded and analyzed.



RESULTS demonstrate IPV undermines maternal well-being and parenting practices. Our findings also highlight multiple ways that mothers struggle to realize the complex tasks of parenting within IPV, including through emotional coping, action-based coping, and social support. By systematically bringing together and analyzing existing data on the topic, this study helps build the knowledge base around how women facing IPV plan for physical and psychological safety of themselves and their children. IOur synthesis of the literature helps expand theoretical frameworks, and stregthen prevention practices and policies so they reflect both the suffering and the resilience of mothers who grapple with IPV. Our review draws attention to the need to focus interventions on promoting the mental health and parenting self-efficacy of mothers who suffer from the direct effects of IPV and its attacks on their mental health and parental role.

