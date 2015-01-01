|
Wu C, Zhang W, You X, Du N. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Based on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and Internet of Vehicles (IoV), collision warning systems can provide drivers specific warning information such as the position of hazardous vehicles. However, positioning technologies vary in accuracy. Highly accurate positioning technologies are theoretically favorable for driving safety but are relatively difficult to use widely due to the high cost. While many researchers compared accuracies of different positioning technologies or explored methods to improve accuracy, few directly investigated the effect of different positioning accuracies for hazardous vehicles on driving safety. The present study conducted a laboratory experiment to explore the effect of four positioning accuracies of hazardous vehicles (i.e., highest: 1.5 m, high: 5 m, medium: 8.5 m, and low: 20 m, each value represented the radius of a circle and the estimated positions of hazardous vehicle were within this circle) and different traffic densities (high: one car per 150 m and low: one car per 1500 m) on driver behaviors. Thirty participants were distributed into high and low traffic density groups. Each participant received auditory warning information, which provided positions of hazardous vehicles relative to the ego vehicle concerning four accuracy levels. Driving safety (i.e., number of collisions and min TTC), driving performance (i.e., brake onset reaction time, steer onset reaction time, and mean deceleration), and subjective workload for warnings with different positioning accuracies of hazardous vehicles were recorded and analyzed.
Language: en
driving safety; GNSS; positioning accuracy; positioning technology; traffic density