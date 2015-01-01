|
Sergot L, Leaper O, Rolls A, Williams J, Chakraverty R, Chakraverty J. Acta Radiol. (1987) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The calf muscle group is a common area for injury within the professional athlete population. Anatomical and biomechanical differences between the different component muscles vary their individual predispositions to and patterns of injury. However, there is a common unifying factor: injuries involving tendinous components have greater clinical implications with regards to rehabilitation, potential intervention, length of time to return to play, and re-injury rates. As such, accurate understanding of the underlying anatomy and subsequent interpretation of the injury patterns carry significant clinical ramifications. Ultrasound is a useful tool but has limitations, particularly when assessing soleus. As such, magnetic resonance imaging remains the workhorse in calf injury investigation.
Language: en
Keywords
injury; Athlete; calf; magnetic resonance imaging; return to play