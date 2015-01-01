SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sergot L, Leaper O, Rolls A, Williams J, Chakraverty R, Chakraverty J. Acta Radiol. (1987) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/02841851211016452

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The calf muscle group is a common area for injury within the professional athlete population. Anatomical and biomechanical differences between the different component muscles vary their individual predispositions to and patterns of injury. However, there is a common unifying factor: injuries involving tendinous components have greater clinical implications with regards to rehabilitation, potential intervention, length of time to return to play, and re-injury rates. As such, accurate understanding of the underlying anatomy and subsequent interpretation of the injury patterns carry significant clinical ramifications. Ultrasound is a useful tool but has limitations, particularly when assessing soleus. As such, magnetic resonance imaging remains the workhorse in calf injury investigation.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; Athlete; calf; magnetic resonance imaging; return to play

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print