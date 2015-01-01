Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adolescents and their parents do not always see eye to eye. This principle applies to multi-informant reports of adolescents' self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. Although prior work has revealed the presence of parent-adolescent discrepant reports, we have little insight into exactly who is most likely to display such discrepancies. To address this knowledge gap, the present investigation examines demographic correlates of parent-adolescent reports of adolescents' self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, with a focus on race and ethnicity.



METHOD: The sample included 45 dyads of adolescents (M = 15.79 years, SD = 1.42) and their parents reporting on adolescents' history of suicide ideation, suicide plan, suicide gesture, suicide attempt, and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI).



RESULTS: Greater discrepancies in reports of adolescents' suicide ideation and NSSI were observed among racial minority parent-adolescent dyads (Black, Asian, Multiracial, Other) relative to White dyads. Racial minority parents tended to report less suicide ideation and NSSI observed in their adolescents compared to adolescents' self-report. Moreover, Hispanic parents tended to report less NSSI relative to adolescents' self-report. Parent-adolescent discrepancies did not consistently correspond with other characteristics such as age and sexual orientation.



CONCLUSION: Racial minority parent-adolescent dyads, relative to White parent-adolescent dyads, are less likely to see eye to eye on adolescents' suicidal and nonsuicidal self-harming tendencies.

