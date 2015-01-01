|
Bell KA, Gratch I, Ebo T, Cha CB. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents and their parents do not always see eye to eye. This principle applies to multi-informant reports of adolescents' self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. Although prior work has revealed the presence of parent-adolescent discrepant reports, we have little insight into exactly who is most likely to display such discrepancies. To address this knowledge gap, the present investigation examines demographic correlates of parent-adolescent reports of adolescents' self-injurious thoughts and behaviors, with a focus on race and ethnicity.
Language: en
suicide ideation; race; Adolescence; nonsuicidal self-injury; ethnicity; parents; suicide planning