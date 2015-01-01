Abstract

BACKGROUND: The need for effective continuing education is especially high in in-hospital geriatric care, as older patients have a higher risk of complications, such as falls. It is important that nurses are able to prevent them. However, it remains unknown which interventions change the behavior of nurses. Therefore, the aim of this study is to identify intervention options to change the behavior of hospital nurses regarding fall prevention among older hospitalized patients.



METHODS: This study used a mixed method design. The Behavior Change Wheel (BCW) was used to identify intervention functions and policy categories to change the behavior of nurses regarding fall prevention. This study followed the eight steps of the BCW and two methods of data collection were used: five focus groups and three Delphi rounds. The focus groups were held with hospital nurses (n = 26). Geriatric experts (n = 11), managers (n = 13) and educators (n = 13) were included in the Delphi rounds. All data were collected within ten tertiary teaching hospitals in the Netherlands. All participants were included based on predefined in- and exclusion criteria and availability.



RESULTS: In Geriatric experts' opinions interventions targeting behavior change of nurses regarding fall prevention should aim at 'after-care', 'estimating fall risk' and 'providing information'. However, in nurses' opinions it should target; 'providing information', 'fall prevention' and 'multifactorial fall risk assessment'. Nurses experience a diversity of limitations relating to capability, opportunity and motivation to prevent fall incidents among older patients. Based on these limitations educational experts identified three intervention functions: Incentivisation, modelling and enablement. Managers selected the following policy categories; communication/marketing, regulation and environmental/social planning.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study show there is a discrepancy in opinions of nurses, geriatric experts, managers and educators. Further insight in the role and collaboration of managers, educators and nurses is necessary for the development of education programs strengthening change at the workplace that enable excellence in nursing practice.

Language: en