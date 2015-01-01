Abstract

Patients in the hematology-oncology and stem cell transplantation (SCT) setting are at high risk for functional decline and falls related to prolonged hospitalizations and inactivity during inpatient treatment. After underperforming on the Press Ganey National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators benchmark for falls in 2018, staff on a hematology-oncology and SCT unit implemented a practical and evidence-based fall prevention program. Fall rates from 2018 to 2019 ranged from 3.4 to 4.8 falls per 1,000 patient days. After the introduction of the unit-based gym program, early mobility increased and falls decreased to 2.57 per 1,000 patient days.

