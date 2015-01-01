|
Salihu HM, Gonzales DN, Dongarwar D. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This study aims to assess recent trends and characteristics for infanticide and the sub-groups: neonaticide and post-neonaticide during the time period 2003-2017. Multiple Cause-of-Death Mortality Data were used to identify infanticides in the United States based on ICD-10 codes. Joinpoint regression analysis was used to calculate trends in the rates of infanticide, neonaticide, and post-neonaticide during the study period. Logistic regression was used to examine the association between the socio-demographic characteristics and each of the outcomes. During the study period, 4545 (1.2%) infants were identified as being victims of infanticide. The rates of neonaticide declined by 4.2% over the study period, whereas those of infanticide and post-neonaticide remained statistically unchanged. Males and non-Hispanic (NH) Blacks were more likely to be victims of infanticide and post-neonaticide, compared to females and NH Whites respectively, but had similar likelihood of neonaticide. While foreign-born residents exhibited nearly a fourfold increased likelihood of neonaticide, they had about 70% lesser likelihood of post-neonaticide than US-born residents.
Homicide; Infants; Infanticide; Neonates; Neonaticide; Post-neonaticide