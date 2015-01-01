|
Waalwijk JF, Lokerman RD, van der Sluijs R, Fiddelers AAA, Leenen LPH, van Heijl M, Poeze M. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
PURPOSE: Priority-setting by dispatch centers and Emergency Medical Services professionals has a major impact on pre-hospital triage and times of trauma patients. Patients requiring specialized care benefit from expedited transport to higher-level trauma centers, while transportation of these patients to lower-level trauma centers is associated with higher mortality rates. This study aims to evaluate the accuracy of priority-setting by dispatch centers and Emergency Medical Services professionals.
Trauma; Emergency Medical Services; Accuracy; Dispatch priority; Field triage