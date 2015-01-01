|
Citation
|
Montero-Carretero C, Pastor D, Santos-Rosa FJ, Cervelló E. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 656775.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Our work aimed to study the relationships between different dimensions of school climate, moral disengagement, empathy, and bullying behaviors (perpetration and victimization). The study sample consisted of 629 students (304 boys and 325 girls) aged 12-14 years (M = 12.55, SD = 0.67).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; moral disengagement; empathy; adolescence; school climate