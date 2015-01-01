|
Citation
Baggio S, Starcevic V, Heller P, Brändle K, Franke I, Schneeberger A, Buadze A, Gamma A, Schleifer R, Gétaz L, Wolff H, Liebrenz M. Harm Reduct. J. 2021; 18(1): 58.
Copyright
DOI
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed in prisons amidst the controversies surrounding their potential role in causing behavioral disinhibition and aggressive behavior and their association with use and trafficking of illicit and addictive substances. The present study aimed to (1) ascertain the relationship between benzodiazepine prescription (including their dosage and duration of use) and aggressive behavior and behavioral disinhibition in prison and (2) investigate whether there was an association between benzodiazepine prescription, (including their dosage and duration of use) and using and trafficking illicit and addictive substances during imprisonment.
Language: en
Keywords
Prison; Health care; Benzodiazepine; Drug prescription