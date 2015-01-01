Abstract

Today, when India is reeling under the COVID-19 epidemic, a new epidemic disease (Amendment) Ordinance has been brought out with regard to protection of the health care staff, which is a big welcome step to the medical fraternity. A much-needed step. The assaults on doctors have been happening in hospitals in India for a long time. This review article traces the journey of the Prevention of the Doctors Violence Act and suggests a way forward with regard to violence on the doctors and why there must be a permanent solution for the same.



METHODology is based on a detailed study across a range of published literature in journals, articles, and other online sources. An extensive review has been undertaken of these articles based on an explanatory approach. The review provided insight into the current status of violence against doctors. Most of the initiatives on prevention of violence against doctors mentioned in the studies are mainly directed towards patient-doctor relationship, lack of infrastructure, strenuous working environment, and societal obligations. Study findings revealed that there was less emphasis on the current legal measures available and its implementation. This article highlights the critical aspect of protection of the health care workforce and also shares recommendations to enhance the protection of doctors at their workplace by sharing the current state-level legal measures available and advocates the impelling need for central legislation. These recommendations have been suggested as a combined effort of the medical fraternity, media, and the academic community.

