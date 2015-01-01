|
Kuppuswamy G, Warrier U. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(1): 35-40.
Today, when India is reeling under the COVID-19 epidemic, a new epidemic disease (Amendment) Ordinance has been brought out with regard to protection of the health care staff, which is a big welcome step to the medical fraternity. A much-needed step. The assaults on doctors have been happening in hospitals in India for a long time. This review article traces the journey of the Prevention of the Doctors Violence Act and suggests a way forward with regard to violence on the doctors and why there must be a permanent solution for the same.
Covid-19 epidemic ordinance; doctors protection; doctors' law; violence against doctors