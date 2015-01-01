SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hazazi YO, Mahmoud MA, Al Ali MO. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(1): 243-248.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_1596_20

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the adherence of parent's preventive measures of unintentional home injury in their children by measuring the parents' knowledge and awareness regarding the risk factors of unintentional home injury. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: An online questionnaire was used. The study followed a descriptive cross-sectional design.

METHOD AND MATERIALS: The study was conducted between December 2019 and January 2020 included 324 participants who fulfilled the criteria during the period. An appropriate statistical test was used to register the statistical significance between the participants' answers and demographic characteristics. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: SPSS 20.0 software package was used for entering the collected data and for statistical analysis.

RESULTS: Descriptive statistics showed that (66%) of participants were female. At least 50% of the participants were aged 26-35 years and had a bachelor's degree. Most reported at a good level of practice against the risk factors of unintentional home injury. The correlation between the participants' level of practice against the unintentional home injury, their age, and their level of education was statistically significant.

CONCLUSIONS: The results showed the level of practice against unintentional home injury was significantly higher in parents their age more than forty, and those with a high educational level. This result suggested that nationwide health programs and initiatives must be toward families and parents in assessing their home hazards.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; parents; knowledge and awareness; unintentional home injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print