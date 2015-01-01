|
Singh G, Ranjan A, Agarwal N, Kumar P. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(1): 312-320.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression (PPD) is characterized by a protracted phase of emotional turmoil which ensues at the time of major life change and increased responsibilities in the upkeep of a newborn child. In fact, it represents a considerable public health problem and has been found to have multiple etiologies including sociodemographic, economical, psychosocial, obstetrical, and medical risk factors. Hence, this study was conducted with the objective of estimating the proportion of PPD among mothers attending the immunization clinics and its association with various sociodemographic and other risk factors.
Language: en
risk factors; predictors; EPDS; postpartum depression; proportion