Abstract

Organophosphate (OP) poisoning is one of the serious occupational hazards worldwide and easily accessible pesticides for suicidal poisoning. It is associated with high mortality and morbidity. OP poisoning is characterized by three main syndromes - cholinergic syndrome, intermediate syndrome and syndrome of delayed polyneuropathy. Other rare complications of OP poisoning are arrhythmias, pancreatitis and hepatic dysfunction. We present 46-year-old male patient with history of OP poisoning, who developed features of intermediate syndrome and pancreatitis. The patient was immediately intubated and managed on mechanical ventilation. Patient was given symptomatic treatment and recovered completely on day 14 of illness.

