Abstract

AIM(S): To ascertain nurses' perceptions about, and suggestions for, management solutions to workplace violence perpetrated by patients.



BACKGROUND: Violence towards nurses from patients in the workplace is high in Australia. There is a need for good management responses, and experienced nurses can provide logistical suggestions about effective strategies.



METHOD(S): This study uses an exploratory qualitative design. Focus group interviews were undertaken with 23 nurses working in a regional public hospital in Queensland, Australia. The COREQ research reporting checklist was followed, and the qualitative data were transcribed and thematically analysed manually and by NVivo.



RESULTS: Policy implementation, training, staff movement, seclusion, debriefing, and a full reporting cycle were identified as central themes. Workplace violence management happens before, during, and after a violent event.



CONCLUSION(S): Weak processes undermine management, staff training on de-escalation is needed. Affected staff need freedom to move from the ward. Better medical orders should be in place before an event. A full debriefing and feedback cycle is required, along with easier reporting processes. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Nursing management can reduce violence by ensuring better institutional support, consistent follow-up, and complete feedback procedures. Legal support, follow-up mechanisms, and staff training in de-escalation are key points.

Language: en