Abstract

Extremely cold events have occurred more frequently in the past few years. People exposed to extremely cold exposure could suffer the threats of human health and safety like cold stress and injury. This study aims to investigate human physiological responses of exposure to extremely cold environments and the moment of temperature step. The experiments of 12 subjects exposed to three different cold exposure conditions (-5 °C, -10 °C, -15 °C) were carried out in a climate chamber. Most critical physiological parameters, including the core temperature, local skin temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate and blood oxygen saturation, were measured to evaluate human physiological responses. In the particular short term study, the results show that the local skin temperature and blood pressure are the most significant indexes for evaluating the risk of cold strain in extremely cold environment. The finger temperature is a critical index of hand and finger flexibility, and it will lead to serious injuries and reduced manual performance when exposed to below -5 °C for more than 20 min. The high physiological strain at the very beginning moment of cold exposure can significantly affect the ability to make correct judgment and action, and it is suggested that the personnel adapt for 3 min after entering into the extremely cold environment to stabilize physiological parameters and thus enhancing the safety and occupational performance. The experimental data of this study is also of great significance for the development and validation of thermophysiological models.

Language: en