Abstract

The initial COVID-19 outbreak in the US caused disruptions in usual behavioral patterns.1-3 To assess associated changes in external causes of death, we analyzed monthly trends from 2015 to 2020 in deaths resulting from drug overdoses, homicide, unintentional injuries, motor vehicle crashes, and suicide in the first 6 months of the pandemic...



Provisional mortality data showed that deaths from some but not all external causes increased during the pandemic, representing thousands of lives lost and exceeding prepandemic trends.



Explanations for these changes are unknown. Drug overdoses and homicides may have been related to economic stress. Pandemic-associated changes in access to substance use disorder treatments may have exacerbated mortality from overdoses.6 Decreases in motor vehicle crash deaths in April coincided with less traffic, despite increases in drivers testing positive for drugs and alcohol and lower seatbelt use.3 Increases in motor vehicle crash deaths in June to August occurred as traffic increased (though still below 2019 levels), likely reflecting higher-risk behaviors.3 Lower than projected suicide deaths are paradoxical with reported increases in depressive and other mental health symptoms during the pandemic. Additional data are needed to understand the mechanism behind this finding...

