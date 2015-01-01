Abstract

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate news headlines, little attention has been given to the announcement that the USA and UK will withdraw combat forces deployed to the so-called war on terror in Afghanistan. Protracted conflicts in the Middle East (eg, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan) and Africa (eg, Libya and the Sahel) continue unabated and under-reported, with well over 100 000 conflict-related deaths in 2020. The toll on populations, especially children, is a shameful signal lost in the noise of other world events. The number of children living in conflict zones has doubled since 1991, such that by 2017, nearly a fifth of the world's children--420 million--lived in conflict-affected areas. The UN report on children and armed conflict shows the annual number of children killed and injured in conflict has exceeded 10 000 since 2014, with a dramatic rise over the past 15 years...



Keywords: Violence

