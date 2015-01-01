Abstract

We thank Snipes and colleagues [1] for their thoughtful comments on our manuscript [2], and we largely agree with them. Standardization of research methods is important and allows for comparing and pooling results across studies. Key Psychomotor Vigilance Test (PVT) administration parameters include instructions, test environment, screen properties (e.g. size, resolution, refresh rate), response modality (e.g. spacebar, mouse click, touchscreen), test duration, inter-stimulus intervals, feedback (e.g. kind, duration, whether or not included in inter-stimulus interval), and duration until timeout. Key PVT outcome parameters include the lapse threshold, whether a timeout is considered a valid (albeit very long) response...

