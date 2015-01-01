|
Citation
|
Fryc AM, Raudales AM, Nelson-Aguiar RR, Risi MM, Weiss NH. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent among women and associated with negative outcomes, including emotion dysregulation. Limited research has examined factors that contribute to emotion dysregulation in this population. This study explores the potential influence of presumed head and neck injuries from IPV on five dimensions of emotion dysregulation. Participants were 352 community women who responded to an online survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; emotion dysregulation; presumed head and neck injuries