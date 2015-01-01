Abstract

An audio navigation system is a very useful tool for driving path guidance with less distraction. However, the influence of the audio navigation system on driver behavior, especially in complicated road environments, is still not entirely clear. This study aims to investigate navigation prompt timing (NPT), navigation prompt message (NPM), and their combination in an audio navigation system on driving behavior on an urban expressway with five exits. Driving simulator technology was used to reproduce the experimental environment and obtain driver behavior data. Four indicators-speed, standard deviation of speed, absolute values of acceleration, and depth of accelerator-were selected to examine the main and interactive effects of NPT, NPM, and their combination based on repeated measures analysis of variance. The results show that the driver's psychological state and operation of the vehicle on the urban expressway were affected by the prompt timing and messages of the audio navigation system. An interaction effect existed between prompt timing and prompt messages of the system, and this effect adjusted the effect on the driver's psychological state and vehicle operation caused by these two important factors. This study contributes to our understanding of the influence of audio navigation systems on driver behavior in complex road environments and thus lays a foundation for developing standard audio navigation broadcast guidelines to improve drivers' acceptance of navigation systems, reduce drivers' cognitive workload, and improve the level of vehicle operation safety.

Language: en