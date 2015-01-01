Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to data released by the Korea National Statistical Office, the number of accidents has been decreasing since 2012. However, a considerable number of deaths related to safety accidents (23-46 deaths) are still reported annually. This study aimed to observe the correlation between accident prevention activities in the Republic of Korea (ROK) military and the incidence of safety accidents.



METHODS: The study used data from the 2014-2015 Military Health Survey and included 13 618 responses (Army: 8414 (61.8%); Navy/Marine: 2262 (16.6%); Air Force: 2942 (21.6%)) from the ROK military personnel. Accident experiences and thoughts on accident prevention activities were self-reported. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to examine the validity of accident prevention activity and accident experience.



RESULTS: Of the 13 618 military personnel who responded, 12.0% reported experiencing safety accidents in the military and 1020 (7.5%) felt that accident prevention activities in the military were insufficient. On logistic regression analysis, we found a significant difference (insufficiency OR=1.56, CI 1.31 to 1.86). In particular, military personnel who belong to the Army and Navy were more likely to think that accident prevention activities were insufficient. In addition, military personnel who experienced falls/slips, crash, and laceration/puncture wound/amputation/penetrating wound accidents were more likely to think accident prevention activities were insufficient.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study found that accident prevention activities in the military and accident experiences were related. It is necessary for the ROK Ministry of Defense, Army, Navy and Air Force headquarters to re-evaluate their accident prevention systems.

Language: en