Abstract

Problematic Internet use (PIU), hyperactivity/inattention, and depressive symptoms are comorbid problems in adolescence, but the causal relationships among these issues are unclear. To assess the relationships among PIU, hyperactivity/inattention, and depressive symptoms in adolescents in the general population. This longitudinal cohort study used data from the Tokyo Teen Cohort study in Tokyo, Japan, for two years between October 2012 and January 2015. Of the 3171 pairs of children and parents, 3007 pairs continued to participate in the second wave of the Tokyo Teen Cohort study. A total of 3007 children were included in the analysis (mean [standard deviation] age, 9.7 [0.4] years; 1418 women [47.2%]. Cross-lagged panel analysis revealed that PIU at timepoint 1 was significantly associated with hyperactivity/inattention at timepoint 2 (β = 0.03; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.01-0.06), and hyperactivity/inattention at timepoint 1 was also significantly associated with PIU at timepoint 2 (β = 0.07; 95% CI 0.04-0.10), even after adjustments were made for depressive symptoms. Furthermore, PIU at timepoint 1 was significantly associated with depressive symptoms at timepoint 2 (β = 0.05; 95% CI 0.01-0.12), and depressive symptoms at timepoint 1 were also significantly associated with PIU at timepoint 2 (β = 0.05; 95% CI 0.02-0.07), even after adjustments were made for hyperactivity/inattention. These results support the bidirectional relationships among PIU, hyperactivity/inattention, and depressive symptoms. PIU may be a target to improve hyperactivity/inattention and depressive symptoms in adolescents.

