Abstract

Post-traumatic headache is a common sequela of traumatic brain injury and is classified as a secondary headache disorder. In the past 10 years, considerable progress has been made to better understand the clinical features of this disorder, generating momentum to identify effective therapies. Post-traumatic headache is increasingly being recognised as a heterogeneous headache disorder, with patients often classified into subphenotypes that might be more responsive to specific therapies. Such considerations are not accounted for in three iterations of diagnostic criteria published by the International Headache Society. The scarcity of evidence-based approaches has left clinicians to choose therapies on the basis of the primary headache phenotype (eg, migraine and tension-type headache) and that are most compatible with the clinical picture. A concerted effort is needed to address these shortcomings and should include large prospective cohort studies as well as randomised controlled trials. This approach, in turn, will result in better disease characterisation and availability of evidence-based treatment options.

