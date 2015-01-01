|
Morgenstern M, Hansen J, Hanewinkel R. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Even if the legal age for alcoholic beverages in Germany is 16 or 18, the majority of young people have tried alcohol before this age. Parents are a frequent source of supply, especially for small amounts of alcohol ("sipping"). AIM OF THE WORK: To investigate whether trying small amounts of alcohol is an independent predictor for binge drinking initiation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A longitudinal analysis was carried out with 2566 students from 6th to 8th grade from thirteen German federal states (survey period 2018 to 2020). Inclusion criteria were an age of 13 years or younger and had never drunk a full drink of alcohol. The main study parameter was the first binge drinking event within 12 months.
Language: de
Germany; Parents; Alcohol-specific rules; Children and adolescents; Sipping behavior