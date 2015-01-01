Abstract

BACKGROUND: Even if the legal age for alcoholic beverages in Germany is 16 or 18, the majority of young people have tried alcohol before this age. Parents are a frequent source of supply, especially for small amounts of alcohol ("sipping"). AIM OF THE WORK: To investigate whether trying small amounts of alcohol is an independent predictor for binge drinking initiation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A longitudinal analysis was carried out with 2566 students from 6th to 8th grade from thirteen German federal states (survey period 2018 to 2020). Inclusion criteria were an age of 13 years or younger and had never drunk a full drink of alcohol. The main study parameter was the first binge drinking event within 12 months.



RESULTS: Of the respondents, 35.9% stated that they had already tried alcohol but had not yet drunk a whole drink, while 64.1% had not yet had any experience with alcohol. After 12 months, those who had tried alcohol stated more often that they had already practiced binge drinking. This relationship persisted even after all study variables associated with binge drinking were controlled including age, type of school, sensation seeking, smoking, consumption of energy drinks and coffee, media time, sleep duration, hyperactivity, and behavior problems (adjusted odds ratio = 2.33; 95% CI 1.64-3.31).



DISCUSSION: There was an independent association between prematurely trying alcohol and the onset of binge drinking. The findings are in line with those of other studies that question the practice of early alcohol exposure. However, further studies are necessary to establish a causal relationship.

Language: de