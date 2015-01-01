SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Talley RM, Shoyinka S, Minkoff K. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10597-021-00839-0

unavailable

A national dialogue on systemic racism has been reinvigorated by the highly publicized deaths of several unarmed Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In response, the AACP Board considered how to promote concrete, meaningful action to support its membership in measurably addressing structures and policies that promote racism. In this article, literature on existing frameworks aimed at addressing health inequity on the organizational level are reviewed. We introduce the Self-assessment for Modification of Anti-Racism Tool (SMART), a quality improvement tool that aims to meet the AACP's needs in facilitating organizational change in community behavioral healthcare. The AACP SMART's development, components, use, and future directions are described. The AACP SMART builds on prior organizational tools supporting equity work in healthcare, providing a quality improvement tool that incorporates domains specific to structural racism and disparities issues in community behavioral healthcare.


Organizational change; Antiracism; Community mental health; Equity

