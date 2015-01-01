|
Citation
|
Thorsen K, Narvestad JK, Tjosevik KE, Larsen JW, Søreide K. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to compare the effect of the change in TTA protocol from a two-tier to one-tier, with focus on undertriage and mortality. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A before-after observational cohort study based on data extracted from the Stavanger University Hospital Trauma registry in the transition period from two-tier to a one-tier TTA protocol over two consecutive 1-year periods (2017-2018). Comparative analysis was done between the two time-periods for descriptive characteristics and outcomes. The main outcomes of interest were undertriage and mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury severity; Trauma; Mortality; Trauma team; Trauma team activation protocol