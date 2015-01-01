|
Withall A, Karystianis G, Duncan D, Hwang YI, Hagos Kidane A, Butler T. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The police are often the first to attend domestic violence events in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, recording related details as structured information (e.g., date of the event, type of incident, premises type) and as text narratives which contain important information (e.g., mental health status, abuse types) for victims and perpetrators. This study examined the characteristics of victims and persons of interest (POIs) suspected and/or charged with perpetrating a domestic violence related crime in residential care facilities. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: The study employed a text mining method that extracted key information from 700 police recorded domestic violence events in NSW residential care facilities.
Meta-analysis; Abuse/neglect; Institutional care