Gusmäo R, Ramalheira C, Conceição V, Severo M, Mesquita E, Xavier M, Barros H. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 291: 65-75.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a potentially preventable cause of death. Epidemiology might help to identify death determinants and to monitor prevention strategies. Few studies address secular trends in suicide deaths, and even fewer describe trend-changes in relation to data collection/registration bias. Moreover, suicide is admittedly underreported. It is crucial to validate results in the context of other external causes of death trends, such as unintentional and undetermined intent deaths. We aimed to explore trends in suicide and other external causes of death in Portugal from the inception of registries until 2018, considering breaks in series.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Suicide; Accidental causes of death; Breakpoints; Secular trends; Structural change analysis; Suicide surveillance; Undetermined deaths