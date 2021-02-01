Abstract

Sleep disturbances are common after traumatic brain injury of all levels of severity, interfere with acute and long-term recovery, and can persist for years after injury. There is increasing evidence of the importance of sleep in improving brain function and recovery. Noticing and addressing sleep disturbances are important aspects of nursing care, especially for the prevention or early recognition of delirium. Nonpharmacologic interventions can improve sleep. Teaching about the importance of sleep after traumatic brain injury, promoting sleep hygiene, and multidisciplinary approaches to addressing sleep problems and improving sleep are important for recovery from traumatic brain injury.

