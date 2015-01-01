|
Siebert FW, Ringhand M, Englert F, Hoffknecht M, Edwards T, Rötting M. Safety Sci. 2021; 140: 105294.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Shared e-scooters are introduced as a new form of mobility around the world. Alongside this rise in micromobility, e-scooter crashes are reported, and e-scooter riders are injured and killed in traffic. Little research has been conducted on the relation between ergonomics and the safe use of e-scooters, and it is unclear whether e-scooter riders know about prevailing e-scooter related regulation and if they adhere to existing regulation in traffic. We conducted a field observation (n = 2972) in combination with a questionnaire survey (n = 156), to investigate the influence of ergonomics on the safe use of shared e-scooters, and to explore riders' knowledge and self-reported behavior. Riders' brake readiness, dual use (two riders per vehicle), and helmet use was registered, and specific knowledge about the braking system of e-scooters was assessed, alongside knowledge about road rules and reported past safety related behavior.
Language: en
Brake ergonomics; E-scooters; Micromobility; Naturalistic observation