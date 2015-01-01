Abstract

Incident investigations aim to provide meaningful information that can assist in the prevention of future recurrences and aid policymakers in identifying inadequate safety standards and systems. There are few, if any, studies that have assessed the public investigation effort and its contribution to improving overall site safety in the United States. This article assesses the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Fatality and Catastrophe Investigation Summaries (FCIS) program. The findings indicate that the FCIS does not fulfill all its goals in improving overall site safety, and there is a need for improvement. Specifically, the program methodology and data collection approach should be reevaluated and revamped to effectively determine the causes of work-related incidents. The findings of this study will assist and encourage public agencies to enhance their investigation programs. In addition, detailed descriptions of the current deficiencies in the process have been provided and should help public entities focus on the most critical elements that need improvement. Precisely, the investigation methodology and findings dissemination are the most critical elements that must be revisited. Overall, this study identifies the current program's key weaknesses that hinder valuable opportunities for acquiring practical knowledge for improving overall safety performance.

