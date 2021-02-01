Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Kratom is a plant with partial opioid agonist effects, and its use has become popular to ameliorate symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, use has been linked to thousands of poisonings, although most have involved use of other drugs. Little is known regarding prevalence and correlates of use in the general U.S.



METHODS: Data were examined from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a nationally representative probability sample of non-institutionalized individuals aged ≥12 years in the U.S. (N=56,136). Prevalence and correlates of past-year kratom use were estimated. Data were analyzed in 2020.



RESULTS: An estimated 0.7% (95% CI=0.6, 0.8) of individuals in the U.S. have used kratom in the past year. Past-year proxy diagnosis of prescription opioid use disorder was associated with increased odds for kratom use (AOR=3.20, 95% CI=1.38, 7.41), with 10.4% (95% CI=6.7, 15.9) of those with use disorder reporting use. Opioid misuse not accompanied with use disorder was not associated with kratom use. Those reporting past-year cannabis use both with (AOR=4.33, 95% CI=2.61, 7.19) and without (AOR=4.57, 95% CI=3.29, 6.35) use disorder and those reporting past-year cocaine use (AOR=1.69, 95% CI=1.06, 2.69) and prescription stimulant misuse (AOR=2.10, 95% CI=1.44, 3.05) not accompanied with use disorder were at higher odds for kratom use.



CONCLUSIONS: Kratom use is particularly prevalent among those with prescription opioid use disorder, but it is also prevalent among people who use other drugs. Research is needed to determine reasons for use and potential dangers associated with adding kratom to drug repertoires.

