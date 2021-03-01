SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lodico DN, Darin Via RA. Anesthesiol. Clin. 2021; 39(2): 309-319.

Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.anclin.2021.03.001

The anesthesiologist, upon completion of their training, is expected to be the liaison to the operating room and the patient. Key components of the anesthesiologist's training and daily routine make them an ideal participant and leader when it comes to their potential involvement in a mass casualty event. Airway expertise, vascular access, ongoing triage, hemodynamic vigilance, resuscitation, and real-time adaptation to a changing and critical care environment are a few of the skills that encompass the daily routine and value the anesthesiologist brings to an emergency management team.


Resuscitation; Anesthesiologist; Anesthesiologist role in conflict; Anesthesiologist triage; Austere medicine; Emergency preparedness; Mass casualty incident; Mass disasters

