Abstract

The anesthesiologist, upon completion of their training, is expected to be the liaison to the operating room and the patient. Key components of the anesthesiologist's training and daily routine make them an ideal participant and leader when it comes to their potential involvement in a mass casualty event. Airway expertise, vascular access, ongoing triage, hemodynamic vigilance, resuscitation, and real-time adaptation to a changing and critical care environment are a few of the skills that encompass the daily routine and value the anesthesiologist brings to an emergency management team.

