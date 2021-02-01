Abstract

Events during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated how disasters can disrupt the flow of health care delivery. Disaster events may become more common, and health care providers need proper training in how to manage patients affected by these events. Literature from anesthetic management from prior disasters, other specialties, and low-income and middle-income countries, offers guidance for how to respond to disasters. An effective disaster response requires a comprehensive plan that is rehearsed and well executed. Health care workers responding to a disaster may suffer physical and psychological consequences.

