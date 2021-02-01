SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Staben M, Raiten J, Lane-Fall M, Scott M. Anesthesiol. Clin. 2021; 39(2): 245-253.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.anclin.2021.02.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Events during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated how disasters can disrupt the flow of health care delivery. Disaster events may become more common, and health care providers need proper training in how to manage patients affected by these events. Literature from anesthetic management from prior disasters, other specialties, and low-income and middle-income countries, offers guidance for how to respond to disasters. An effective disaster response requires a comprehensive plan that is rehearsed and well executed. Health care workers responding to a disaster may suffer physical and psychological consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

Disasters; Anesthesiology; Earthquakes; COVID-19; Coronavirus; Disaster planning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print